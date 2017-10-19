Taylor Swift’s Enemies Beware: ‘Reputation’ Filled With ‘Obvious’ Disses To Kim, Katy & More

Taylor Swift is about to take down the people who have wronged her the most in her new album ‘Reputation.’ Sources say her latest project is jam-packed with disses for Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and more.

Taylor Swift‘s fans may have never been more excited for an album than they are for the upcoming Reputation. Of course, the same probably can’t be said for her enemies. The 27-year-old songstress has already released two diss-laced tracks from the album. However, sources say there is still more to come. Tay’s new album “chronicles her feuds” with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, a source told Us Weekly. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically,” the insider said, “but also obvious.” Another source said the lyrics are “totally on point,” a fact we can concur with after hearing “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?”

While an album full of diss tracks does sound fun (if not a little messy) Tay isn’t normally known for hitting back hard in songs — well, outside of the romantic realm. The 10-time Grammy winner has sung about exes Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas and more. But this time she’s gonna be leaving her current beau Joe Alwyn, 26, out of the mix — for the most part. For one, Tay reportedly wrote a lot of the album before they even started dating. “I believe there is only one song with a reference to him,” the source said. We’re pretty sure that’s “…Ready For It?” but if it’s not we can’t wait to hear the track!

The entire album is supposed to be Tay’s, “most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” the insider said. That’s definitely a sentiment that was echoed by the 100 lucky fans who attended Tay’s secret album listening party. “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys,” the source said.

