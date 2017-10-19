Quentin Tarantino On Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Sexual Abuse: ‘I Knew & Should Have Done More’

‘Pulp Fiction’ director Quentin Tarantino has spoken out about close pal Harvey Weinstein. After the horrific sex abuse accusations against the ex studio chief, the auteur admits he knew about the alleged behavior.

Director Quentin Tarantino has finally broken his silence on the Harvey Weinstein alleged sexual abuse and harassment scandal. The 65-year-old movie mogul produced eight of the 54-year-old’s nine feature films, dating back to his 1992 debut Reservoir Dogs. After 25 years of friendship, now the auteur has come forward to admit he’d heard all of the horrific stories about Harvey — even from his own ex-girlfriend Mira Sorvino, 50 — and didn’t do anything about it. “I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things,” he told the New York Times during a one hour phone interview on Oct. 18.

“I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard,” he revealed. “If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.” The Pulp Fiction director continued, “What I did was marginalize the incidents. Anything I say now will sound like a crappy excuse.” Well, at least he’s being honest that he was in on Hollywood’s worst kept secret and remained complicit. Even when it affected his own onetime lady! Mira told The New Yorker a harrowing tale of how Harvey allegedly chased her around a hotel room, showed up at her apartment in the middle of the night and tried to force massages on her. See pics of Harvey’s accusers, here.

“I was shocked and appalled,” he said when Mira revealed what Harvey did to her. “I couldn’t believe he would do that so openly. I was like: ‘Really? Really?’ But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira. She had won accolades for her performance in Mighty Aphrodite, and I thought Harvey was hung up on her in this Svengali kind of way. Because he was infatuated with her, he horribly crossed the line.” He said he didn’t confront Harvey at the time because “I’m with her, he knows that, he won’t mess with her, he knows that she’s my girlfriend.”

Still, Quentin shared that he was aware that his pal reached a legal settlement with actress Rose McGowan, 44, who claims that Harvey raped her while at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007, and another actress friend shared with him how Harvey made unwanted advances on her. “I chalked it up to a ’50s-’60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk,” he said. “As if that’s O.K. That’s the egg on my face right now.”

