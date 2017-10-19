Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other At CMT Awards — Hot PDA Pics

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were the definition of couple goals tonight at the CMT Artists of the Year awards in Nashville. The country music singer was being honored and Nicole couldn’t stop

Nicole Kidman, 50, was nothing if not proud of her husband Keith Urban, 49, when he one of the musicians honored at the CMT Artists of the Year awards tonight, Oct. 18. The two could not keep their hands off each other on the red carpet before heading into the main event in Nashville, Tennessee. Keith looked very happy to have Nicole at his side, as she rocked a stunning ankle-length pink gown, silver heels and her strawberry blonde locks loose. Keith kept things more casual in black jeans, a dark blue blazer and boots. This couple always amazes us with their ability to be totally perfect opposites. That might be what makes them so hot for each other!

Keith joined his fellow honorees for an amazing tribute performance for the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Jason Aldean‘s, 40, concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 Keith, Jason, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town took the stage to perform recently deceased rocker Tom Petty‘s classic “I Won’t Back Down” in a heartbreakingly emotional show-stopping number. Watching the performance was truly an amazing experience.

Nicole must have been so proud to see her hubby and the other country music stars honor the victims, 58 who are dead and more than 500 who were left injured, of the horrifying massacre. The Big Little Lies star looks to be just as supportive of Keith as he was of her when she and the HBO series won big at this year’s Emmys. Honestly, these two seem to bring the PDA wherever they go.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicole and Keith’s adorable PDA at the CMT Artists of the Year awards? Let us know below!