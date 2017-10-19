Nicki Minaj To Be Witness In Brother’s Child Rape Case: Lawyer Says It’s A $25M ‘Shake Down’

Nicki Minaj is stepping up to help her brother as he stands trial for allegedly raping his step-daughter ‘4 times a week.’ Here’s the details on the case.

The original Harujuku Barbie herself Nicki Minaj, 34, is planning to take the stand to defend her brother Jelani Maraj, 38, against some particularly disturbing charges in Nassau County. He is being charged with raping his 11-year-old step-daughter just after marrying a woman named Jacqueline Robinson. “He had sex with that 11-year-old girl sometimes four times a week,” the prosecutor told the jurors, according to Page Six. However, Maraj’s lawyers have a very different take on these shocking accusations. Head here for more images of Nicki strutting her stuff.

David Schwartz, who is defending Maraj, relayed that Nicki was told by Jacqueline that, “I can make the charges go away for $25 million.” Schwartz argues that this is entire reason the alleged child abuse was reported to child protective services in the first place. “Why would [Robinson] lie and force her children to lie? I can give you 25 million reasons why,” he reportedly told the jury.

These horrific rape charges aren’t he only thing Maraj is facing. The little girl’s brother claims to have been beaten when he discovered his sister being forced to have sex with their step-father. When the police were called, they found the girl’s pajamas stained with Maraj’s DNA. When Maraj was first arrested, it was Nicki who posted his $100,000 bail in December 2015. In essence, Nicki is the core of her brother’s defense against these charges. Neither attorneys will divulge if she’s going to defend her brother, but Page Six says a P.I. name Les Levine revealed that she will be called to the stand.

