Chills! To celebrate the release of his first solo album, Niall Horan just dropped a video featuring a haunting acoustic version of the title track ‘Flicker.’ Watch it here.

Niall Horan is just such a doll when it comes to his fans. He knows there are so many people waiting with bated breath for his debut solo album Flicker to drop on Oct. 20 that he came out with such an amazing gift to his followers. Just hours before the release, he dropped a video for the title track in a stripped-down acoustic version. The sparse accompaniment features just a piano and violin and highlights the 24-year-old’s gorgeous voice. Niall is seen seated in front of a microphone while crooning the stunning ballad, and he’s so soulful and passionate that he sings with his eyes shut through most of the tune.

“You guys are amazing! As a thank you, here’s an acoustic of the title track from my album. Enjoy!” the brunette hottie wrote on his Twitter account on Oct. 19 as he shared a link to the beautifully produced Vevo video of the song. In the gorgeous ballad about love, he sings “There’s a light in the dark, still a flicker of hope that you first gave to me that I wanna keep.” Yeah, we’re melting too! See more pics of Niall, here.

So far the reviews for Flicker have been glowing, with many music critics saying it’s the strongest solo effort of any of the One Direction members. Niall co-wrote all ten of the songs on it, so he’s got to be thrilled with the positive response he’s getting. He became the first 1D member to nab a number one single, as his sexy jam “Slow Hands” recently topped Billboard‘s Adult Pop Songs radio airplay chart. While Harry Styles, 25, may be flashier, and Liam Payne, 24, and Louis Tomlinson, 25, headed towards dance-pop in their solo singles, Niall and his smooth sound might end up making him the biggest solo seller in the band!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to stream Flicker as soon as it drops? What do you think of the stripped down acoustic version of the title track?