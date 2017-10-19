Mychael Knight Looks Incredibly Frail At Last Fashion Show 1.5 Months Before Death: Shocking Video

‘Project Runway’ finalist Mychael Knight died at just 39 years old after suffering from IBS, and new footage of him looking extremely fragile — at what is believed to be his last fashion show — has surfaced.

Mychael Knight was only 39 when he passed away on Oct. 17, and the designer attended his last fashion show in New York City on Sept. 8, as TMZ reports. Watch a video of Mychael posing with models at the show below. As you can see, his intestinal disorder was already affecting him, and he looked devastatingly thin. So heartbreaking.

As we know, Mychael, who rose to fame on season 3 of Project Runway and went on to find creative success in the industry, died in a hospital in Georgia where he had been receiving treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS.) “This year really has taken a toll on my healthy…badly,” Mychael told fans on Facebook July 12. Unfortunately, he did not survive his condition. See more photos of celebrities we lost too soon.

Following Mychael’s death, celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts. “RIP my dear old friend, Mychael Knight. Ur such a beautiful spirit,” Keri Hilson wrote. “I cherish ur humble creative nature. One of the good ones, gone too soon.” Andy Cohen also tweeted: “When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip.” See more touching celeb reactions here.

Watch the video of Mychael at what is reportedly the final fashion show he ever attended:

Our hearts go out to Mychael’s loved ones during this difficult time.

