JJ Lane and Juelia certainly have their issues! In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 20 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,’ JJ talks to Peter Gunz about his fear of settling down.

JJ Lane, 35, and Peter Gunz, 48, sit down and talk about their relationships with Juelia Kinney, 30, and Amina Buddafly, 34, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. From what’s said in this sneak peek, JJ and Juelia aren’t exactly on the same page when it comes to their relationship. “JJ is somebody that’s very important to me, and I do love him. I can say that I feel we’re going to get married,” Juelia tells Amina. “We really get each other.”

On the other hand, JJ is scared he’s going to lose his bachelor freedom if things get too serious with Juelia. “Juelia and I just don’t have a ton of history,” he says to Peter. “The worst was my fear of, like, another serious relationship. I’m very concerned about losing my freedom where I have no accountability.” He continues, “I kind of like being able to do what I want. Like, if I want to go to a football game, I want to be with my boys! I couldn’t, really, because I was trying to be sensitive to her needs.” JJ and Juelia have since broken up, but it was for the best. JJ is dating cheerleader Kayla Hughes, while Juelia is now dating Aaron Bass, the brother of Bachelor Nation alum Evan Bass, 34.

Peter is feeling JJ’s vibes when it comes to his own relationship. “To me, it’s either going to work out with Tara or it’s going to work out with Amina or I’m just going to be a bachelor for the rest of my life,” he says.

The all-new episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will premiere Friday, Oct. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

