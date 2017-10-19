Lupita Nyong’o Slams Harvey Weinstein For Allegedly Pressuring Her To Give Him A Naked Massage

Lupita Nyong’o is also accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, saying she was forced to flee a hotel room when he allegedly tried taking his pants off and wanted to get intimate.

Poor Lupita Nyong’o. The 12 Years A Slave actress, 34, just joined a long list of actresses who have accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. And her story is just as disturbing as the rest. Lupita claims Harvey once tried getting naked in front of her in a bedroom, according to an op-ed piece she wrote for The New York Times. After meeting at an awards ceremony in Berlin in 2011 — while she was still a student at the Yale School of Drama — Lupita claims she ran into Harvey again several months later. And that’s when she allegedly joined him at his family home in Connecticut to watch the screening of a movie. His wife and children were present in the house at the time of the screening (and alleged incident), but Harvey set her up to watch the movie in his private screening room, she said. And according to the actress, Harvey allegedly interrupted the movie 15 minutes after it started to invite her to his bedroom. Click here to see pics of more women who have accused Harvey of sexual harassment.

Once they arrived in his bedroom, Lupita says Harvey asked if he could give her a massage, but she felt it was a bit inappropriate. In a moment of panic, she instead offered to give him a massage, so she could at least be in control of the situation. He apparently obliged, took his shirt off and laid down on the bed. It was then, while she was massaging him, that she tried thinking of a way to escape the awkward — and very uncomfortable — situation. Lupita found her chance when the producer allegedly suggested he remove his pants. She told him that it would make her feel extremely uncomfortable, but he started doing it anyway. “If we’re not going to watch the film, I really should head back to school,” she told him, according to her op-ed piece. Then, she exited to home.

Lupita says she turned down another advance from Harvey after the massage incident, and he threatened her career. She later won an Oscar in 2014, and afterwards, he allegedly begged her to star in one of his movies. She, unsurprisingly, declined.

Lupita Nyong'o: What Harvey Weinstein Did to Me https://t.co/A45kObJlZ5 pic.twitter.com/eBsCkxZTuH — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, isn’t Lupita’s story so heartbreaking? Share your thoughts below.