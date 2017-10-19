LFO’s Devin Lima Undergoes Life-Saving Tumor Removal Surgery: Is He OK?

Seven years after the heartbreaking death of their lead singer, Rich Cronin, another LFO member is dealing with health issues. Devin Lima just underwent surgery to remove a massive tumor, and HollywoodLife.com has an update on how he’s doing.

Devin Lima, 40, is recovering well after a terrifying health scare, HollywoodLife.com has learned. On Thursday morning, October 19, the LFO singer “went into an incredibly complicated surgery to remove a massive tumor in his abdomen,” a rep for the band tells HollywoodLife.com, with the news originally being reported by TMZ. “Devin has since come out of surgery successfully.” His bandmate, Brad Fischetti, 42, was by his side since the tumor was discovered a few weeks ago. “Devin’s surgery went very well,” Brad said in a statement provided to HollywoodLife.com by their rep. “The tumor was successfully removed. His left kidney and adrenal gland were also removed as they were engulfed by the football size tumor in his abdomen.”

“Thankfully, the surgeons were able to save all of his other internal organs,” Brad continued. “The pathology report on the tumor should be in next week.” As we await the results of the tumor to find out whether or not it was cancerous, we are so happy to hear that Devin’s surgery not only went smoothly but that he’s recovering well. Sadly LFO had to postpone the spring 2018 tour they already had booked and were planning to announce, but obviously their fans understand. “We plan to reschedule the postponed tour dates once we have a better idea as to what Devin’s recovery will look like,” Brad said. “Nothing like preparing for a tour to help inspire an artist to recover quickly!” For now Devin is “resting and recovering surrounded by his friends and family and the support of LFO fans around the world,” a rep for the band tells HollywoodLife.com. “Both Brad and Devin appreciate all of the love and prayers being sent their way and hope fans will keep them coming so we can see Devin make a speedy recovery and see them back on stage together soon!”

HollywoodLifers — Leave your well wishes for Devin in the comments below. We’re keeping him, Brad and all of their loved ones in our thoughts during this time.