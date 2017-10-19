Larsa Pippen’s Sexy Nip Slip On Night Out With Scottie As Couple Staves Off $120 Million Divorce

Larsa Pippen showed off more than she bargained on date night with Scottie! She suffered a nip slip in her curve-hugging dress, but appeared unfazed by the malfunction!

It wasn’t just any ole’ date night for Larsa, 43, and Scottie Pippen, 52, on Wednesday night, Oct. 18. The former Real Housewives of Miami star suffered a nip slip while heading to Dave Chappelle‘s pop-up show at Delilah in West Hollywood with her man. Larsa bared her cleavage — partial nipples and all — in a skin tight, white mini dress and thigh highs. Despite her unexpected wardrobe malfunction, Larsa played it cool and seem unfazed as she and Scottie hit the LA streets. See the full image below!

Larsa and Scottie’s night out came after the pair seemingly put their reported $120 million divorce on hold. Back in Oct. 2016, it was reported that Scottie filed the legal docs for the dissolution of their marriage after 19 years. However, the divorce was never officially finalized, and the longtime lovers were seen on multiple occasions, where they appeared to be just fine. Finally, in Sept. 2017, the pair were spotted in LA after a workout together. Recent reports have claimed that Larsa and Scottie are indeed back together, and that they’ve moved their family — kids, Sophia and sons, Scotty Jr., Justin and Preston — to LA.

Their son Scotty Jr. has enrolled in an elite basketball academy in CA, Sierra Canyon, which reportedly helped fuel their decision to relocate. Ultimately, the family reportedly made the move so Larsa and Scottie can work on their relationship.

Before the divorce reports shook the internet, Larsa visited HollywoodLife.com‘s Manhattan news room, where she chatted with us about her husband of 20 years. She was in great spirits as she gushed about how she and her kids play basketball with the former Chicago Bulls player all the time.

Although their relationship has reportedly been through the ringer over the past year, it looks like Larsa and Scottie are on their way back to lover’s paradise. And, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Larsa and Scottie will stay together?