Kylie Jenner ‘Relishing The Buzz’ Of Teasing Fans With Pregnancy — When She’ll Confirm

Kylie Jenner’s in no rush to publicly confirm her pregnancy! In fact, we learned exclusively she’s LOVING keeping fans in the dark — at least for now. Turns out, Kylie has epic reveal plans for the near future!

While fans have been wondering about and waiting for Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, pregnancy confirmation in major anticipation, Kylie herself has apparently been enjoying every minute of putting her followers through suspense! Having fun with being so coy, the star WILL, however, reveal her pregnancy soon though — and it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer. In fact, the youngest Kardashian/Jenner is planning something huge, and she’s obviously hoping it’ll break the internet! But for now, she’s loving the tease. Click here to see pics of celebs going to extreme measures to hide their baby bumps.

“Kylie is loving the anticipation she is creating with her pregnancy announcement,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is relishing the buzz online and with her fans. Kylie loves that no one is quite clear on her pregnancy news and she loves having fun with her fans and teasing them with hints of what is happening with her body.” Although Kylie has been active on social media sine her pregnancy was announced last month, the reality star has only been posting old photos or pics strategically taken so that a baby bump cannot be detected. She really knows how to toy with her fans! And of course her followers have been eating it up, speculating with every new post, could THIS be a new pregnancy shot?

“Kylie has never been more excited in her life and so she likes making this fun and mysterious for her fans too,” our insider added. “She loves seeing how excited everyone is. She can’t wait to share the news with everyone, which will be very soon.” So it looks like Kylie will post her reveal sooner rather than later! It’s also been reported that she’ll share the news herself via social media, and that she’ll be taking a page out of Beyonce‘s book. “Kylie was inspired by Beyonce’s iconic twin announcement on her Instagram page so she decided to reach out to the photographer as well as other photographers she loves and trusts to recreate her own special iconic moment announcing her pregnancy,” the source explained. “Kylie wants to do a similar shoot, with her own style, flair and creativity to share her news with the world.”

As HollywoodLife.com told you previously, the famous Kardashian Christmas card will also reportedly feature Kylie’s pregnancy — along with Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, pregnancy and Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, impending arrival via surrogate. “The Kardashian Christmas card is something that is very important for Kris Jenner,” another insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris wants to take everyone’s excitement and use this year’s card to be the reveal of all the pregnancies in the family.”

