Kim Kardashian Refuses To Let Taylor Swift ‘Bully’ Kanye West With More Diss Tracks
Taylor Swift is about to drop a new single and arch enemy Kim Kardashian is ready and waiting. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she won’t let the singer ‘bully’ her hubby Kanye West with more diss tracks.
The world is waiting for midnight on Oct. 20 when Taylor Swift, 27, drops her new single “Gorgeous.” Among those who are anxiously eager to hear her new tune is nemesis Kim Kardashian, 36. She doesn’t want her husband Kanye West, 40, to be the subject of another diss track like Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” As a result, the reality star is on guard. “Kim loves her man dearly and she refuses to let Taylor bully him or their family. Kanye is working on himself and has not been the same since his health challenges this year. He has slowed down a little and is not the same old Kanye that was always ready to fight on a moment’s notice,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
