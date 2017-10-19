Kim Kardashian Refuses To Let Taylor Swift ‘Bully’ Kanye West With More Diss Tracks

Taylor Swift is about to drop a new single and arch enemy Kim Kardashian is ready and waiting. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she won’t let the singer ‘bully’ her hubby Kanye West with more diss tracks.

The world is waiting for midnight on Oct. 20 when Taylor Swift, 27, drops her new single “Gorgeous.” Among those who are anxiously eager to hear her new tune is nemesis Kim Kardashian, 36. She doesn’t want her husband Kanye West, 40, to be the subject of another diss track like Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” As a result, the reality star is on guard. “Kim loves her man dearly and she refuses to let Taylor bully him or their family. Kanye is working on himself and has not been the same since his health challenges this year. He has slowed down a little and is not the same old Kanye that was always ready to fight on a moment’s notice,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But Kim is feeling fine, alert and she watching Taylor like a mama bear protecting her cubs. Kim will be listening closely as Taylor continues to release new music. Kim and Kanye were willing to let the first song slide, but if Taylor wants to pick another fight, Kim is ready for it,” our insider adds. T-Swift’s new track has the same title as Kanye’s 2010 song off of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, so everyone’s wondering if it’s going to be another diss at the rapper in their ongoing feud.

Taylor came out swinging hard against Kim and Kanye in “LWYMMD,” where she made it abundantly clear in her lyrics that “I don’t like you.” She dissed his tilted concert stage, Kim’s Paris armed robbery and saying karma was coming back around to bite them after the reality star released the tape of a private conversation between Tay and Yeezy where she appeared to give consent to being shaded in the lyrics to his song “Famous.” Come ON, just the lines “The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama. But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma. And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure. Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours,” show Taylor is willing to come hard. See pics of the singer’s “LWYMMD” video looks, here

All we know so far is that “Gorgeous” features a deep synth beat from the teaser she shared with fans on Oct. 19. Interestingly enough, she also showed off the song title in the same font that she’s using for her new album Reputation, which practically mirrors the lettering that Kanye used to market merchandise from his St. Pablo tour. Oh man, midnight can not come fast enough!

