Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s $75k Wedding Cake Fits Right In With Lavish Nuptials

Would you expect anything less from Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir than to have the most extravagant cake of all-time at their wedding?! The sky-high dessert reportedly cost $75,000 — and you can see it here!

The cake and Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding was so intense, they had to cut it with a sword! The rapper shared a new photo of the lavish, four-tiered dessert on Instagram Oct. 18, revealing just how much taller it is than him. “Cake double my size,” he captioned the pic of himself, standing alongside the floral cake, while lifting his sword to the frosting to cut through. The sweet treat, which was created by Edda’s Cake Designs, cost $75,0000, and the shop tells TMZ that it took the entire team many hours to put together the 10-foot creation. Anything for one of hip-hop’s hottest couples, right?!

The design of Gucci and Keyshia’s cake took three months to plan, and three whole days to physically bake, according to the bakery! The 8,000 sugar flowers that adorned the cake were handmade, and 2,500 Swarovski crystals were used strictly for decoration. And, yes, there was a TON of flavor inside, with layers of red velvet, amaretto, carrot, banana nut and Jamaican rum underneath. In a video from the nuptials, Gucci can be seen having a lot of trouble cutting into the extravagant cake — luckily, he got some help from his gorgeous bride!

Gucci and Keyshia’s Oct. 17 wedding aired on BET that night, and featured plenty of familiar faces, including Kim Zolciak, Big Sean and Karrueche Tran. The couple’s love story will continue to be documented on the network with the rest of their reality series, The Mane Event, and we can’t wait to see it all play out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Keyshia and Gucci’s cake — too over the top, or just right?