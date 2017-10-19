Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Gave Him Permission To Talk Explosive Cheating Scandal On Tour

Kevin Hart will address his shocking infidelity scandal on his ‘Irresponsible’ comedy tour, and we’ve learned that it’s only after Eniko Parrish allowed him to do so! Here’s why she gave him the green light.

Kevin Hart, 38, is planning to joke about the recent cheating allegations and extortion attempt he’s faced when he heads out on tour in 2018, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned that it’s all because his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, said it’s okay!

“Kevin’s always used his real life for his comedy, so it would be weird if he just totally ignored this whole cheating scandal,” a source tells us. “He kind of has to talk about it and Eniko gets that. He did get her permission, though, and she’s okay with it,” the insider shares.

“For her, it would be worse to ignore it,” the source adds. “To try and sweep it under the rug and not talk about it gives it that much more power.” See more of Kevin and Eniko’s best photos as a couple here.



Kevin is already getting the jump on it by mocking his recent scandals in a promo for his tour by having a conversation with a group of “Kevin” clones. “Give me one example of me being irresponsible?” he asks the clones. “Boy, we’re talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami!” one fake Kevin Hart responds. His retort? “I don’t even know who she is!” Of course, the joke is about the paparazzi photos that surfaced in July of him in a car with a woman who was definitely not Eniko, sparking allegations that he was cheating on her. Then, in August, a video of an individual who may or may not be the comedian and a woman by the name of Montia Sabbag being intimate in Las Vegas also surfaced.

We’ll see if Kevin sets the record straight on his tour; in the meantime, watch the promo below:

BREAKING NEWS !!!! Tickets for the 1st leg of my #IrresponsibleTour go on sale this week… stay tuned for details pic.twitter.com/KMv5Tn6RJl — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 16, 2017

