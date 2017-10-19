Kendall Jenner Freaks After Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Try To Put Chocolate In Her Butt Crack

Kendall Jenner’s butt is in the news once again, but this time, it’s not what you think! Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian attempt to prank her while she’s sleeping on ‘KUWTK,’ and naturally, hilarity ensues.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, just can’t let a sleeping Kendall Jenner lie! The sisters take it upon themselves to become master pranksters on the Oct. 22 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and try to mess with the 21-year-old model after crowdsourcing ideas from Twitter. Watch the hilarious clip above!

“What if we put a blueberry up her ass?” Kourtney asks after Kendall falls asleep early one night. She then asks her Twitter followers what to do! Some of the answers encourage them to just let Kendall sleep, but that’s not the devious type of answer that Kourtney is looking for.

“This one’s good! This one’s good!” she finally says to Khloe, reading a tweet out loud: “‘Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves!'” Oh, boy. See more pics from season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

They grab some chocolate and sneak into Kendall’s bedroom, but unfortunately for the jokers, Kenny wakes up before they can do the deed. “What?!” she asks sleepily. “What is it?!” Kourtney and Khloe burst into giggles. “We wanted you to shart yourself,” Khloe admits. “Did you look it up or something?” Kendall guesses. Phew, Kendall’s butt is safe for now. Too funny!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney and Khloe’s prank? Watch and let us know!