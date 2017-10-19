Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Tease Their Halloween Costumes & They’re Dressed As Your ‘GOT’ Faves

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa took to Twitter to reveal their highly anticipated Halloween costumes and they’re channeling ‘Game of Thrones’ characters! Check them out here!

Kelly Ripa, 47, and Ryan Seacrest, 42, are preparing for their upcoming Halloween episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan by posting a sneak peek of their costumes on Twitter and they’re none other than your favorite Game of Thrones characters, Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister! The Halloween costume reveal has been a big deal for Live over the years and this one is definitely no exception. Dressing up as characters from one of the most popular television series airing right now is a smart way to go and we can’t wait to see how Kelly and Ryan will portray their characters. SEE KELLY’S CRAZY HALLOWEEN COSTUMES THROUGHOUT THE YEARS HERE!

Kelly has impressed with her various costumes in past years and has dressed up as a wide range of characters from Donald Trump to Kim Kardashian. Her antics in the costumes have been a hit and help to make each year memorable for the show. Although it’s Ryan’s first year as co-host and his first Halloween episode, he appears to be settling in well and we have no doubt he’ll be equally as entertaining!

It doesn’t have to be Halloween for Kelly to get dressed up and get an audience laughing. She previously modeled the hilarious hairy chest swimsuit on the show and it caused some very funny headlines. Although there’s been reports of feuding between Kelly and Ryan, the talented stars have put those rumors to rest and always seem to be having a great time on air together. We look forward to seeing them in all their Game of Thrones glory this Halloween!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Kelly and Ryan’s Game of Thrones costumes? Tell us here!