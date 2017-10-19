Katy Perry had to scarily jump into a crowd of fans at her Nashville show on Oct. 18 after a shocking stage malfunction. See the crazy video here!

Woah! Katy Perry, 32, had a scary mishap at her Nashville concert on Oct. 18 when her stage malfunctioned and she was forced to jump into the crowd to get away! The “Firework” singer was floating above concert goers at Bridgestone Arena while sitting on a platform designed to look like Saturn when the prop got stuck and wouldn’t bring her back down. “I’m gonna be stuck here forever!” she jokingly said and soon after, the stage crew came out to bring her down manually. Whew! See some of Katy’s best concert photos here!

In a fan video posted on Twitter, Katy seemed to take the whole ordeal in stride as she continued to muster up jokes even singing “There’s no business like show business!” Despite the whole mishap, the show was a spectacular showcase, as Katy’s shows always seem to be. She’s currently been busier than ever on her Witness tour and has been getting rave reviews so malfunction or not, everything should be fine for the talented songstress!

In light of the recent concert tragedies, Katy has been super supportive about keeping her fans and other musicians safe and has been an activist for peace. Whether she’s performing at charity shows or speaking out on social media, she’s definitely been a true advocate for making the world a better place. She was a huge supporter of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and also spoke out several times during her campaign. Katy’s also been in the headlines lately for helping her friend Robert Pattinson, 31, through his recent breakup with FKA Twigs, 29.

Lol @katyperry's flying planet stage got stuck in Nashville and she had to jump into the crowd pic.twitter.com/p3aYrYlQbF — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) October 19, 2017

