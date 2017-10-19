The Kardashians KNOW how to Halloween. And it looks like they’ve passed down their mad costuming skills to their kids! From North as a skunk to P as a hero, the cuties kill it every year. See our faves here!

The Kardashians treat every Halloween like a massive family affair that requires adorable photo ops, multiple costume changes, and of course themed costumes amongst their kids. Each year, fans look forward to seeing how Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim Kardashian, 36, will dress their little ones for Oct. 31, and seriously, their looks just keep on getting more impressive! Last year, for example, North West, 4, and her little brother Saint West, 1, went as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin respectively — their costumes looked super authentic for kids’ outfits too! And let’s not forget how Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, rocked matching Power Rangers AND superhero costumes in 2016. Click here to see some of the best celeb kids’ Halloween costumes ever.

Even before Saint and Reign joined the fam though, the Kardashian kids were making a name for themselves when it came to Halloween costumes. North, for example, made a splash during her second Halloween ever, when she sported a hilarious skunk costume in 2014. SO stinkin’ cute, right? Even better, BFF Penelope also went as a skunk that same year, so the two were totally twinning! We love how these two cousins don’t even need Halloween as an excuse to dress up though. In fact, for the girls’ joint b-day party two years ago in 2015, P and Nori donned special mermaid costumes.

Talk about killing the costume game YEAR round! Reign’s second Halloween featured multiple costumes, but our favorite of his was definitely his tiny Falcon ensemble. The toddler donned the Avengers look along with his family, who were all representing a different superhero. Those wings on Reign though were completely priceless! As for right now, we can only imagine what cute costumes the Kardashians will come up with THIS year. And this time, Dream Kardashian, 11 months, will be celebrating her very first Halloween, which will be exciting!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — which Kardashian kid costume is your favorite? Any guesses for what the adorable bunch will dress as THIS year?