Justin Verlander & Kate Upton: They Have ‘An Unbreakable Bond’ After Nude Photos Leak

Justin Verlander, , and girlfriend Kate Upton were part of the infamous Fappening 2017 in which tons of nude celebrity photos were leaked and after overcoming the shocking situation, the couple are inseparable. “Justin and Kate’s relationship really got to its best place a few years back and it’s now an unbreakable bond between the two,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “That all happened right after the release of their nude photos. The way Justin reacted to that proved to Kate that Justin showed exactly the mature attitude for a guy that she wants to be with.” Aw! It sounds like the model may have found her Prince Charming. SEE PICS OF THE GORGEOUS COUPLE HERE.

It’s good to know Justin was there for his leading lady during the tough situation they both had to endure. “He put her at such an ease because she was devastated when the pics were originally released and he made sure to reiterate with her that everything would be OK and they’d get through it together and he was right and they have,” the source continued.

Although the scandal caused an uproar, Justin and Kate have remained calm, which is good considering their need to focus on busy careers. Justin’s been giving it his all at the baseball games for his team, the Houston Astros and Kate’s been gracing the cover for Sports Illustrated once again. Perhaps Kate will be cheering her man on at the next game against the New York Yankees on Oct. 20? We’ll just have to wait and see!

