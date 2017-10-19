John Kelly Breaks Silence About Late Soldier Son, Defends Trump & Insults Congresswoman

Chief of Staff John Kelly said he was ‘stunned’ that Trump was criticized over his phone call to a sergeant’s widow, saying that it’s what he would’ve wanted to hear when his own son died. Watch his shocking speech here.

Wait, so did John Kelly just confirm what President Donald Trump’s been denying this whole time, that he never told a grieving widow that her husband “knew what he was getting into” by signing up for the Army? The former general and president’s chief of staff gave a statement on October 19 that what Trump said during a phone call to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, a 25-year-old green beret killed by ISIS, was not only true, but appropriate. Kelly surprisingly leap to the president’s during a press conference on October 19, calling Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Johnson’s mother’s claims that Trump disrespected the late soldier “stunning.” That’s because, according to Kelly, it’s in line with what a general told him when his own son, 1st Lt. Robert Michael Kelly, 29, was killed in combat in Iraq in 2009.

Kelly said Trump asked him what he should say when he called the families of the four American soldiers who were killed in an ISIS attack in Niger. It was 12 days after their tragic deaths before Trump even commented on it. Kelly admitted that he told the president not to call the families at all’ they want to hear from their loved one’s friends, not him. But Trump apparently wanted to express his condolences, so Kelly advised him. He said that while it’s not exactly the way he should have said it, he believes that telling Johnson’s widow that her husband “knew what he was getting into” was appropriate.

“He was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that 1%,” Kelly said he was told by a general after his son’s untimely death. “He knew what the possibilities were because we were at war. And when he died he was surrounded by the best men on this earth, his friends. That’s what the President tried to say to the four families the other day.”

John Kelly slams Rep. Frederica Wilson, says he was "stunned" and "broken-hearted" by her criticism of the call https://t.co/56WEVcUfx7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 19, 2017

Kelly does not speak about his son, but he was all but forced to do so when Trump used his death to defend his phone calls. Trump argued that past presidents rarely, if ever called the families of fallen soldiers. Not true. “You could ask General Kelly, did he get a call from Obama?” Trump said in a radio interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. Obama did call the Kelly family, for what it’s worth. Voters were absolutely shocked that Kelly gave his statement defending Trump and condemning Wilson.

Gen. John Kelly is here to to forcefully criticize Rep. Fredrica Wilson for, y'know, telling the truth. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 19, 2017

Don't care how heartfelt his words were, the spectacle of John Kelly defending his draft dodging boss will forever tarnish his legacy. — lizfinger (@lizfinger1) October 19, 2017

Me: I witnessed a con artist taking advantage of grandma on the subway. Gen John Kelly: MYOB. You shouldn't have been listening 😒#Resist — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) October 19, 2017

Did John Kelly ever defend John McCain from Trump's vicious comments? — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) October 19, 2017

Not a fan of John Kelly, but it's messed up that he has to go out & relive his son's death in order to clean up another of Trump's messes. — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) October 19, 2017

If your job is to protect everyone from an insane, dangerous president just so your party can save face, then THAT IS NOT GOOD OR NOBLE. John Kelly is not a savior, he's an enabler. — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) October 19, 2017

