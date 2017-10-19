Jessica Simpson, 37, Age Shamed After Dressing Like A Sexy Schoolgirl In Pigtails

The internet pounced on Jessica Simpson, 37, after she posted a sexy ‘schoolgirl’ photo with pigtails, fishnets and sky high heels! She was slammed for revealing an ‘age inappropriate’ pic, but, is it really OK to shame her for this? Take a look!

Dang, the internet can be harsh. Jessica Simpson, 37, has come under fire for a “schoolgirl” photo she posted on Instagram, Oct. 18. In the photo, Jessica can be seen lounging on a cheetah surface in rolled-up denim, a bedazzled black jacket, and open-toe platforms with fishnet socks. She donned two long, blonde wavy pigtails and large hoop earrings. Now, to us, this was just any other photo of Jess; she looked beautiful in her stylish ensemble. However, the internet was not having it. [See the full image below].

The fashion designer — who’s never afraid to express herself — was slammed in the comments, with some saying she needs to “act her age.” A majority of the angry critics attacked Jessica over her pigtails hairstyle, claiming they appeared “childish.” Some users even said that the pigtails made her appear inappropriately seductive, with one Instagram user calling them, “handle bars.” Other comments included,

But, don’t let the haters cloud your judgement. Jessica’s loyal fans prevailed with strong defense on her behalf. Her fans left positive comments, inspirational affirmations and uplifting messages to “ignore the haters.” Some even wrote long passages that with all of the hate and tragedy going on in the world, do we really need to be attacking a woman over a hairstyle? And, we couldn’t agree more!

No one deserves to be shamed in any way — body, age, race, religion, anything. If there’s one takeaway from Jessica’s Instagram controversy, it’s that internet bullying is real and it’s not OK. Jessica, we think your photo is beautiful. HollywoodLife.com encourages positivity overall, especially on social media.

