Harvey Weinstein Not Taking Sex Rehab Seriously: Insists He’s Innocent & ‘Falling Asleep’ In Therapy

Uh oh! Harvey Weinstein isn’t taking his sex addiction rehab seriously according to a shocking new report. He’s allegedly falling asleep in therapy sessions and maintaining he never sexually assaulted anyone.

Harvey Weinstein, 65, had been one of the most powerful men in Hollywood for over 30 years, so it comes as no shock that he’s not taking well to rules and orders in sex addiction rehab. He voluntarily checked in to a facility following the Oct. 5 New York Times bombshell expose that alleged he was a serial sexual harasser, and a wave of actresses then came forward with claims of being victimized by the movie producer. However, he still thinks he did nothing wrong according to a report by Page Six, which also says he’s making a mockery of getting treatment by taking phone calls and falling asleep during therapy sessions.

“In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late. Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him,” a source told the site. Not only that, he’s not following the rules by constantly having his phone with him. While others in group therapy were sharing, “Harvey fell asleep in his chair. He was only woken up by the ringing of his smuggled mobile phone [which is banned at the facility]…Harvey jolted awake, jumped up, immediately took the call and then ran out of the room.”

Another source tells the site that “for obvious reasons,” he’s no longer taking part in group therapy sessions. “He insists he never raped or assaulted anyone, and that all the encounters were consensual. He realizes he has acted like an a**hole, but he still insists he’s not a rapist. He does have his phone, but when he is in therapy he has to give it to someone else,” the insider said. See pics of Harvey’s accusers, here.

Dozens of actresses have come forward since the Times article broke with horror stories of uncomfortable sexual situations that Harvey put them in. Stars such as Angelina Jolie, 42, Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, and most recently Lupita Nyong’o, 34, — all beautiful and talented Oscar winners — have come out with accusations of inappropriate and sexually harassing behavior by the former Weinstein Company chief. He’s since been fired by the board of his company, had his Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences membership revoked and been tossed out of the Producers Guild. Even though he’s become the biggest pariah in Hollywood and now the subject of a rape investigation by the LAPD, he apparently thinks he’s the victim in all of this somehow. Man, what an ego!

