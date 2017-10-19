Harvey Weinstein: Actress Alleges He Raped Her As She Begged Him To Stop — LAPD Investigating

Following a long list of sexual harassment allegations, uber movie producer Harvey Weinstein is now the target in a LAPD rape investigation, as an Italian model/actress claims he raped her in Feb. 2013.

This is so horrific. A 38-year-old woman just filed a police report with the LAPD on Thursday, Oct. 19, claiming uber movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was recently hit with a long list of sexual harassment allegations, brutally raped her for 45 minutes in 2013, as she begged him to stop. And now that the Italian actress/model has come forward with her heartbreaking story, the LAPD tells HollywoodLife.com they’re investigating the situation. “The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery and Homicide division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013. The case is under investigation and no further information is available at this time,” Public Information Officer Tony Im, for the LAPD, tells us. See pics of Harvey’s other accusers here.

Natasha, who was 34 at the time of the alleged incident (during the Italia Film, Fashion and Art Festival in February 2013) said she met Harvey once before, when he asked her up to hotel room during another event in Rome, but she declined, according to TMZ. Then, during the festival in Feb. 2013, he allegedly showed up to her hotel lobby at Mr. C Beverly Hills and asked if he could come up to her room with her. She claims she declined his proposition, but later, he showed up to her hotel room door “without warning”.

Natasha further told The LA Times that Harvey then forced his way into her room. “He … bullied his way into my hotel room, saying, ‘I’m not going to [have sex with] you, I just want to talk,’” the woman, who chose to withhold her identity, said. “Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked. He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do. He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.” He allegedly departed her room after 45 minutes, during which she tried stopping him from raping her by showing him pictures of her kids. When he left, he acted like nothing happened,” the woman said. “I barely knew this man. It was the most demeaning thing ever done to me by far. It sickens me still. … He made me feel like an object, like nothing with all his power.”

At the time, she was afraid to report Harvey, but she said she told a priest, a friend and a nanny. As to why she’s revealing her story now, the woman said her children urged her to. “You just need to be strong, Mom,” they told her. “All these years I’ve been thinking why I didn’t call the police immediately,” she added. “I regret that I opened the [hotel] door.”

