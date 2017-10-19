Bill Murray, Bette Midler & More Celebs Rooting For The Chicago Cubs In The MLB Playoffs

As the Chicago Cubs try to make it to back-to-back World Series, they’ve got some serious star power cheering them on. From Nick Offerman to Dwyane Wade to Bill Murray, check out these famous Cubs fans.

As legendary Chicago broadcaster Harry Caray once said, “Sure as God made green apples, someday, the Chicago Cubs are going to be in the World Series – and maybe sooner than you think.” Well, the World Series champions are looking to make it back to the Fall Classic, but they’ve got their work cut out for them. They’re currently behind, 3-1, in their National League Championship Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They need to win the next three games in a row or be eliminated.

Leave it to the Cubs to bring some drama to the MLB Playoffs, and leave it to Bill Murray, 67, to bring the emption if his beloved team wins…or loses. The Groundhog Day actor is probably the most famous Chicago Cubs fan. He was there to witness the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. Bill’s joy at seeing the 108-year dry spell end was almost as good as seeing the Cubs win. Bill wasn’t the only star there to witness this baseball miracle. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, 52, actor John Cusack, 51, and actress Bonnie Hunt, 56, were also there.

Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss, 35, has also left her heart in Wrigley Field, as have Illinois natives Dwyane Wade, 35, Jeremy Piven, 52, and Nick Offerman, 47. While former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 69, supported the New York Yankees while as a senator of New York state, she’s a Chicago native that was overjoyed when the Cubs finally clinched the championship in over a century. Not to mention, icons like Bob Newhart, 88, and Bette Midler, 71, were also thrilled that the “Billy Goat’s Curse” has been broken.

A fantastic game! Both teams have so much heart; don't remember seeing a game like it! Congratulations to the #Cubs! Love the #Indians too! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 3, 2016

The billy goat is dead!! As I've said, from the beginning, I'm getting too old for this! #GoCubsGo #FlytheW pic.twitter.com/iCOL6A3s1i — Bob Newhart (@BobNewhart) November 3, 2016

While Tom Morello, 53, is always willing to battling the system, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist is always happy to take a moment from fighting the good fight for a Cubs game. Similarly, Stephen Colbert, 53, is a Cubs fan, as are Brett Eldredge, 31, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, 38. There are so many stars root, root, rooting for the Cubs to win, it’s astounding. However, if the Dodgers come away with one more win, then the Windy City (and all its fans across the world) are going to feel the all-too familiar sting of disappointment.

Check out all the rest of famous Chicago Cubs fans above, HollywoodLifers. Who do you want to win – the Dodgers or the Cubs?