Emma Roberts & Evan Peters ’Still Together’ After Rumors She Was Flirting With Hayden Christensen

Emma Roberts has eyes for a costar and no, it’s not Hayden Christensen. The AHS actress is reportedly still seeing Evan Peters amidst reports that she’s the reason Hayden and Rachel Bilson split up.

Fear not, American Horror Story fans! On-off couple Emma Roberts, 26, and Evan Peters, 30 are currently going strong according to Us Weekly. “Emma and Evan are still very much together,” a source told Us, while a second source added that the pair “are happy.” We’re thrilled to hear that the couple are still in the “on” period of their on-again-off-again relationship. It’s been a bumpy ride in the five years since Emma and Evan first started dating in spring 2012 after meeting on the set of their movie, Adult World. They’ve been through at least two breakups, a domestic violence incident, and a broken engagement. Here’s hoping they can stay happy!

We were certainly worried about how the two were doing ever since recent reports surfaced that Emma was the reason for the breakup of Rachel Bilson, 36, and Hayden Christensen, 36. Rachel allegedly ended things with her partner of nine years after she found inappropriately flirty text messages between him and the actress. Reports of the breakup broke on Sept. 19, with a source telling Us Weekly the pair had been “on the outs for a couple of months.” The former couple never married, but while they don’t need to worry about a divorce, they do have a 2-year-old daughter together named Briar Rose who’ll likely be impacted by the breakup. Click here to see photos of Rachel and Hayden in happier times.

The Star Wars actor recently filmed the new movie Little Italy alongside Emma, which explains how they know each other, but we don’t have details on what their relationship is like on or off set. It wouldn’t be the first time the actress has gotten close to a co-star, but for now it seems that the only co-star she’s interested in is the one she met on AHS.

