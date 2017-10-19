Mandy Moore’s Timeless Hairstyle Is Perfect For Your Holiday Party

Guys, it’s almost the holiday season. There are going to be tons of parties before you know it, and this quick and easy hairstyle is perfect for going from your desk to drinks. Read expert advice below.

We wish we were Mandy Moore, so we could have celeb hairstylist extraordinaire Ashley Streicher create masterpiece hairstyles on us. But, alas, we have to do our hair looks ourselves. Luckily, Ashley spilled exactly how she created this cute updo on Mandy, so you can rock it, too! Did we mention Mandy is the new face (head?) of Garnier, so you can get the look with drugstore products? Win, win! Here’s the exact how to from Ashley:

“Start with very clean center part; use a pea-size amount of Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream and comb through hair.

Lightly blow out hair with a small round brush to ensure all flyaways and short pieces are smoothed down.

Brush hair in the direction of a low sleek pony with a fine boar bristle brush, keeping center part; while brushing, apply Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray.

Once the hair is smooth and perfectly in shape, secure pony tail with a small elastic.

Split the pony tail into two pieces and twisted each of them up and around the elastic, creating a low bun with a creative shape; secure with bobby pins.

Lock and complete the look with Garnier Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray.”

HollywoodLifers, will you try to copy this easy hairstyle for your holiday party?