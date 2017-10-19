Did NBA Star Draymond Green Dump His New Baby Mama For ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Hazel?

Oh no! Word has it NBA player Draymond Green just dropped the mother of his child to be with an actress named Hazel Renee! Here’s the evidence!

One family appears to be in turmoil! Baller Draymond Green, 27, has reportedly left his baby mama in order to get with Basketball Wives star Hazel Renee, 31, according to Fameolous Daily. Their insider says Draymond simply asked his girlfriend of 10 years, her daughter and the son they share to move out so he can bring Hazel home! And their son, Draymond Jamal Green is reportedly only 9 or 10 months old! Just shocking. Head her for more photos of Hazel.

“So Draymond Green left his family for the chick Hazell (sic) that was on Basketball Wives this past season,” the insider shared. “She new he had a woman and kids and she’s the cause of his home being broken…. His baby mama going through it, because she’s not the messy type. She had a lil girl before she met Draymond, but he takes care of her as if it was his. They do have a son together. The uncle was telling me that she went to see an attorney, but she scared to walk away. She the one who passed all his exams in college for him to graduate.” Wow.

As the insider tells it, Draymond and Hazel have been sneaking around for some time before he worked up the nerve to come clean with his baby mama. On top of her role on the hit VH1 show, Hazel just landed a recurring role on season 3 of Empire as the character “Kennedy,” so her star is clearly rising. She already has a child as from a previous relationship as well.

WestCoast tune in to #BasketballWives the MIAMI takeover!!! Night1 stripclub worthy🎉! #FunTimes #iActuallyCanSwim #Comedy 😂😂😂🤣 A post shared by Hazel Renee (@lovehazelrenee) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

