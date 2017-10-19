David Blaine Accused Of Rape By Model: Police Reportedly Investigating Magician

David Blaine has allegedly been accused of rape by a former model, 21. Now, British authorities are reportedly investigating an allegation of rape. See the police statement, and Blaine’s lawyer’s reaction to the claims.

David Blaine, 44, has reportedly been accused of rape, according to The Daily Beast, which claims the famous magician is now under investigation by Scotland Yard, British authorities. Natasha Prince, 21, a former model, claims Blaine raped her at a private home in London’s Chelsea neighborhood in the summer of 2004, months after her 21st birthday. Blaine’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations [through his rep] in an EXCLUSIVE statement to HollywoodLife.com: “My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004. If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

Scotland Yard released the following statement to the site: “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating an allegation of rape. The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Just last month, Police reportedly emailed Prince to inform her that they had requested Blaine [through his attorney] travel to the UK for an “interview under caution,” where he would be provided with the details of the allegation. The Daily Beast claims to have viewed emails police sent to Blaine.

The accusations against Blaine came soon after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, where more than 40 women — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne — accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment. Weinstein has since resigned from Board of The Weinstein Company. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board voted to strip Weinstein’s membership.

