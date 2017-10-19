Charlie Puth Shows Off His Smooth Moves & Walks On Walls In Trippy ‘How Long’ Music Video

Charlie Puth can do anything — including gravity-defying stunts, apparently. Watch the mind-blowingly cool music video for his megabop ‘How Long’ here!

Charlie Puth, 25, slides and glides all over the place in the new video for “How Long” (Oct. 19), and it’s everything. Watch him rock a suit and put some impressive moves on display in the epic visual above!

“How Long” will appear on Charlie’s sophomore album VoiceNotes, due early next year, and we’re glad the jam has received an equally awesome video to go along with it. According to Charlie, this is “the first video he felt he could step outside of his comfort zone and have fun doing it,” and we can see why! “I’m very excited for the official music video for How Long to drop,” Charlie also tweeted earlier on Oct. 19. Check out Charlie’s hottest pics.

Fans are already flipping out over the fun video. “I love how @charlieputh is very real and relatable in the how long music video. YAS BOI,” one fan tweeted. “YOU’RE TRULY A DIAMOND! I MEAN HOW CAN SOMEONE NEVER FAIL TO SLAY?!! OMG!” another wrote, employing the appropriate amount of enthusiasm. Same.

Take a look at some of the “How Long” lyrics:

She said “Boy, tell me honestly”

“Was it real or just for show?”, yeah

She said, “Save your apologies”

“Baby, I just gotta know” How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been creepin’ ’round on me

While you’re callin’ me “baby”

How long has this been goin’ on?

You’ve been actin’ so shady

I’ve been feelin’ it lately, baby

I'm very excited for the official music video for How Long to drop tomorrow. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “How Long?” Tell us if you love it!