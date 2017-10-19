Lindsay Lohan, Elizabeth Banks & More Hot Celebs Who’ve Played Porn Stars

Acting in an adult film is very different than acting like an adult film star. Many celebs have taken on the role of porn stars in successful (and not so successful ways). Check out pics of actors like Lindsay Lohan, Elizabeth Banks and Mark Wahlberg who have acted in pornos — kinda.

A true actor can take on any part and make something of it, even the unorthodox ones. Stars like Mark Wahlberg, 46, Julianne Moore, 56, and Adam Brody, 37, are just a few of the many hot celebs who have played porn stars and looked good while doing. Of course, not all porn actors are alike, and neither are the stars who portray them. For instance, Lindsay Lohan, 31, took on the role of a real life porn star in the film Inferno: A Linda Lovelace Story. Lindsay described the Linda as, “an innocent girl who got trafficked into a situation.” Though Lindsay was ultimately replaced by actress Malin Akerman — and then the film, sadly, was never finished — many other stars have had memorable parts in flicks about the adult film industry. In the gallery above you can see all the actors who have pulled off the porn star role.

In 2008, Elizabeth Banks and Seth Rogen starred in the raunchy rom-com Zack and Miri Make a Porno. Elizabeth played one of the two adorable friends who produce an adult film to try and make some quick cash. For a movie about making a porno it was surprisingly innocent and very sweet. Oh, and Elizabeth looks super hot in the role. Seth too, we guess. But if we’re talking about actors who played memorable porn stars, then we cannot ignore one of the greatest movies about the porn industry of all time: Boogie Nights. Click here to see pics of real life ex porn star Mia Khalifa.

In 1997, Marky Mark played Dirk Diggler, one of his most iconic roles of all time, as he made his way through the California adult film industry in in the 1970s and 1980s. Wahlberg’s character is known for his rather large “package,” which is a prop that the actor held onto after filming. The film was so critically-acclaimed that his co-star Julianne was actually nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of porn star Amber Waves. Clearly, there are many different ways to approach this saucy subject matter.

