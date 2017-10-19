Kim Kardashian, Beyonce & 9 More Celebrity Moms Who Bring The Sexy At Halloween

Who said moms can’t be sexy on Halloween? Celeb mamas like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are the Hallow-queens, always bringing their A-Game when it comes to hot outfits. See the best costumes in our gallery!

When one becomes a parent, Halloween tends to become all about tiny, adorable costumes and trick-or-treating. But some moms in Hollywood still manage to get into the holiday spirit and have a scary good time while their little ones do their own thing! Of course, going to a highly-publicized event that they’ll probably document on Instagram means looking like a million bucks in the sexiest Halloween costumes possible. Think: more skin, less scares. Scroll through our gallery above to see the best sexy looks from moms like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Ciara and more!

Kim, 36, always slays Halloween. She gets really creative with it, too! One of her most memorable looks is this unbelievable DIY number from 2014. Kim simply put on a skintight, black bodysuit and painted it with white bones. She did up her face, too, to look like a skeleton. Who knew you were still perfectly contoured in death? This was just only the first costume she rocked that year, but was by far the best.

Ciara, 31, blessed us all in 2015 by throwing a Halloween-themed birthday party. Naturally, her sexiest celebrity friends flocked to the soiree in their hottest costumes! Ciara herself went as Catwoman, and we all know what that means — a fierce, latex catsuit. She even got husband Russell Wilson, 28, in on the fun by dressing him up in matching latex as Batman. Beyonce, 36, was one of her VIP guests, and did it up as X-Men’s Storm. But her costume the following year blew that out of the water. The creative cosplay made her into the original Barbie doll from 1959. She rocked the same vintage striped bathing suit, sunglasses, and retro hairdo. Oh, and she wore a box around her to keep everything in mint condition! Even better, she got JAY-Z to go as Ken.

HollywoodLifers, which celeb mom do you think has the sexiest Halloween costume? Let us know!