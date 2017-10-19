Cardi B Vs Azealia Banks: Battle Of The Bondage Looks — Who Rocks A Chain Bra Better?

Cardi B and Azealia Banks are in a fashionable feud as both were caught in the same chain bra top. We think they both look incredibly sexy, but we can’t decide ultimately who wore it better. Can you?

This is a whole new kind of rap battle! Cardi B, 24, and Azealia Banks, 26, have been spotted in similar looks, and honestly they both look amazing. The rappers each sported a Utierre chain bra top and we can’t decide whose style we like more. While Cardi is rocking the look in red, choosing to match it with cutout pants of the same color and silver jewelry, Azealia took a more understated approach by sticking with an all black ensemble. But the question is — who do you think styled the bondage bra better?

The “Bodak Yellow” singer wore the look for her performance at the Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit concert on Oct. 17 and we think the daring cutouts and bright color really made her pop on stage. And what’s not to love about the glittery hand sign necklace she paired with the outfit?! It literally means, “I love you.” Azealia was seen in the top a few days before the Love & Hip Hop: New York star went in for a photo shoot in Atlanta. She opted to wear the bra in black with matching pants, but skipped out on the cutouts. Instead of pairing the look with a necklace, the “212” singer crossed the straps to enhance the bondage aspect of the ensemble.

This of course isn’t the first feud these two have found themselves in. When “Bodak Yellow” shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Azealia called Cardi “the poor man’s Nicki Minaj.” She then went on a scathing Instagram rant that accused Cardi of using a ghostwriter for her hit song and allegedly lending sexual favors for men in exchange for her raps. Cardi had the final say when she posted a video of her rap rival singing her song in the club. She captioned the video, “One of the reasons ‘Bodak Yellow’ went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!” Hopefully sporting the same top won’t create more bad blood between the two rappers.

HollywoodLifers we want to know what you think! Check out the side-by-side of Azealia and Cardi’s cage bras, then let us know who you believe made bondage look better. Are you a fan of Azealia’s Catwoman-esque ensemble or do you prefer Cardi’s racy red take?