Britney Spears Baby Plans: How Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Is Giving Her Hope

Britney Spears is already a mom to two boys, but she’s always wanted a little girl. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s looking at celebs like Khloe Kardashian having kids with younger guys as inspiration to expand her family with a daughter.

The world needs a mini-Britney Spears and the star wants a little girl of her own. She adores her two sons, but she’s thinking that the time is right for her to start expanding her family now that her Vegas residency is coming to an end in 2017 and she’s in a happy relationship with Sam Asghari, 24. “Britney‘s turning 36 in a couple of months she feels like she’s running out of time to have more kids. She’s trying not to rush things with Sam, but it’s hard for her not to put the pressure on. She wants to have a little girl so bad and her clock is ticking,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Her goal is to get pregnant next year, it’s just a matter of getting Sam on board. A lot of people have told her that he’s too young, that it won’t happen, but she’s not listening. She sees other women that are having babies with younger guys and it gives her a lot of hope. Khloe Kardashian is someone looking at as an example right now. Britney loves talking about how Khloe is having a baby with Tristan Thompson even though he’s so much younger, it makes her feel like she can do it too” our insider shares.

Hopefully Brit will get the little girl she’s desperately wanted when her Piece of Me show ends in Vegas after entertaining her fans there at Planet Hollywood since 2013. She’s in the best shape of her life and loves showing off her incredibly toned body and workouts on Instagram. We can’t wait for Britney’s next chapter of life, and hopefully she gets the daughter she always desired. After all, she has SO many amazing costumes that she would love to share with a little mini-Brit!

