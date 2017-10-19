Blake Lively Just Gave Us MAJOR Fall Style Inspo Rocking 7 Stunning Outfits In ONE DAY

Are you kidding me? Blake Lively just modeled a bunch of amazing fall looks to perfection in just one day! Find out how to copy her gorgeous style right here!

Blake Lively, 30, is a literal goddess! The movie star strutted around New York City on October 16 wearing a TON of outfits promoting her movie “All I See Is You.” From a plaid, three-piece suit and tie to a sequin dress, Blake rocked just about every trend in the most gorgeous way. She started her fashion marathon of a day at Good Morning America, wearing a bright yellow outfit by Brandon Maxwell. She paired that look with Charlotte Olympia shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her hair was down, with a small piece pinned up to give her some volume at the top of her head. Her hair was styled by Rod Ortega, who used L’Oreal products, including Elnett hairspray. Her stunning makeup was done by Kristofer Buckle. Next, she changed into a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta strapless dress. A showstopper!

Then, she switched into a gorgeous Chanel jumpsuit paired with Christian Louboutin heels. She wrote on Instagram, “Workin that Chanel before I have to give it back and never get to see it again, ever.” She continued her day wearing a Bottega Veneta burgundy trench over a blue Jonathan Simkhai dress. Her hair was styled in a side braid — effortless and chic. Next, she rocked a three piece Ralph Lauren menswear-inspired suit. For her nighttime events, she changed into a silver, Chanel sequin gown and wore her hair in retro waves. THE OUTFITS KEEP GETTING BETTER. She finished off the night in a cool, sequin jersey by Monse, stepping out hand in hand with husband Ryan Reynolds. We are not worthy.

HollywoodLifers, which Blake Lively outfit was your favorite? See all of the looks in our photo gallery!