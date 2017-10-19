Bella Thorne Shows Off Hairy Armpits On Day Out With Rumored Boyfriend Mod Sun

Despite her daily half-nude photos, Bella Thorne still continues to surprise us! She stepped out on Oct. 18 in a see-through tank, with her au naturale hairy underarms on display! She was all smiles with rumored BF, Mod Sun!

Bella Thorne, 20, knows how to keep it sexy! The actress stepped out on a sunny LA day, Oct. 18, where she let it all hang out, literally. Bella donned a see-through, white crop top that showed off her nipple piercings and she flashed her hairy underarms. And, by the look of this below photo, Bella’s unafraid to flaunt her goodies. We love how confident the young starlet is!

The braless beauty rocked distressed denim, white sneakers and her signature hairy armpits. She was all smiles as her rumored boyfriend, Mod Sun, 30, accompanied her. The rapper rocked black pants and a white hoodie with a stylish Moschino backpack. The pair stirred up romance speculation after a series of flirty, back-and-forth tweets in the beginning of Oct. They even walked the red carpet premiere of Bella’s new movie, The Babysitter together.

Some have called Mod Sun, Bella’s “flavor of the week,” because of her seemingly revolving door of male and female prospects. And, he’s also the best friend, or now potentially former BFF, of rapper Blackbear, who was also linked to Bella.

Bella was rumored to be dating Blackbear in August, after the pair were photographed getting cozy on multiple occasions. The romance speculation hit an all time high when they walked the red carpet and displayed major PDA at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. However, she quickly moved on with someone else…

The actress was then reported to be in a new relationship with YouTube vlogger, Tana Mongeau. The pair had the internet buzzing after they appeared in multiple Instagram photos mid-make-out. They even exchanged overly flirty tweets.

After that, one Twitter user asked if Bella and Blackbear were over because of Tana. And, Bella set the record straight in a reply that read: “We didn’t break up cuz we were never like that. Just on some chill shit.” Blackbear also subtweeted Bella, which may have provoked her to reply to fan inquiries about their relationship. His tweet read: “I’m getting much better at getting f–ked over.”

So, when Blackbear caught wind of her new reported romance with Mod Sun, he didn’t seem too happy. Blackbear reportedly subtweeted Mod Sun on Sunday, writing, “u dont f*** ur best friend ex.” Despite the broken hearts, Bella’s living her best life!

