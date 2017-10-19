Yes, Your Mom Friends Are Painting Their Babies’ Butts To Look Like Pumpkins — See New Insta Trend

Looks like the biggest costume trend for babies this Halloween isn’t a costume at all! Nixing clothes completely, parents have been painting pumpkins on their kids’ backsides, & honestly, the cuteness is too much!

Turns out, all you need is some paint to make your baby an Instagram sensation! While we’ve seen some pretty adorable Insta trends, we’re not sure anything can beat this 2017 baby-pumpkin-butt craze. Using the hashtag #PumpkinButt, moms and dads alike have been posting hilarious — and quite creative — pics of their babies baring ALL in the name of autumn. These bold ‘rents have been painting their kids’ bottoms to look like pumpkins, and it’s seriously JUST as precious as you’d think! Click here to see some of the cutest celeb kids’ Halloween costumes ever.

“One day they are going to hate us….but til they can fight us off, we shall paint their bums! 🍂🍁🌻🌼🎃,” mom Jessica Bishop captioned a pumpkin-butt photo featuring her infant daughter, Daisy, and the little girl’s friend. Most photos have the nude little ones placed among a sweet fall setting surrounded by REAL pumpkins and leaves. Some images even feature not one pumpkin-butt, but TWO! How adorable is that? “I decided to do it simply because I think it is too stinkin’ adorable!” mommy blogger Victoria Moore, of My Momtastic Life, told allthemoms.com. “I know some moms don’t like it, but I just see it as harmless and cute. I also look forward to embarrassing him later in life when he has girlfriends. (Just kidding, I’ll be nice).”

Victoria said she found the idea on Pinterest, and, like most moms, couldn’t resist trying out the trend for herself. Jessica Scherer, a Floridian mom, told the site she painted her 8-month old’s bum to have something to look back on and laugh at in the future. “It will kind of be like looking through the scrapbook, you know?” she said. “This is the pumpkin butt. It will be cute when he’s older.”

