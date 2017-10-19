Anna Faris: First Photos Of Chris Pratt’s Ex On Date With New Man Michael Barrett

The first photo’s surfaced of Anna Faris and new boyfriend Michael Barrett together, and they make one adorable couple! Anna’s first relationship since separating from Chris Pratt looks like it’s full of fun. See their cute carnival pic here!

Wow, Anna Faris, 40, definitely has the best taste in men! After rumors surfaced stating that Anna was dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47 — her first relationship since her painful separation from husband Chris Pratt, 38 — photos have finally surface of them together. Anna and Michael have actually been hanging out for a month! The twosome were spotted at a carnival in Los Angeles in early September, a month after her split from Chris, and they looked like they were having a blast. With cups of beer in hand, Anna and Michael were all smiles as they checked out some carnival games and sipped their brews. Their outing comes around the same time that they were reportedly seen getting cover at Malibu’s Neptune Net roadside diner. Maybe they were grabbing food after their date!

Though they seemed to really enjoy each other’s company, they weren’t getting handsy at the Malibu fair, according to sources at TMZ. Anna and Michael do have a history — at least of working together. He served as the cinematographer on her upcoming movie Overboard, the remake of the 1987 classic romcom. They may have just gotten super tight on set and wanted to chill together! Or, that closeness could have blossomed into something more…

After all, they were reportedly hanging out together twice in the last week at the same joint! They were apparently flaunting major PDA at the Pacific Palisades restaurant, and it definitely caught the attention of an onlooker, who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the date. “They were very incognito and kept a pretty low profile. She was really at ease with him and looked comfortable around him almost like they had gone on many dates before. Anna laughed a lot and always had a smile on her face,” the source said, adding, “it absolutely looked like they were on a date.” Can you imagine having the same luck as Anna Faris? Locking down damn Star Lord and this handsome film pro back-to-back? If only!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Anna and Michael make a cute couple? Let us know!