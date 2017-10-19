Angelina Jolie: Why She’s So Upset Over Rumors Brad Pitt Is Dating Ella Purnell, 21

Word has it Brad Pitt has a new younger lady in his life — actress Ella Purnell! And Angelina Jolie is not happy about it! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

After months and months of divorce drama, it was a thrill to learn that Brad Pitt, 53, might be getting romantic with fellow thespian Ella Purnell, 21! If anyone deserves a break from the heartache, it’s this guy! However, not everyone is excited with the prospect of the Allied star striking up another relationship! According to our sources, his ex Angelina Jolie, 42, would not be happy if the rumors are true! Head here for tons more images of Ella!

“Angelina’s heard the buzz about him being interested in this actress and it’s not sitting well with her,” a source shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The girl is so young, she’s barely in her twenties for heaven’s sake. She’s been assured by a number of people that there’s nothing to the rumors but it’s still got her pretty upset. The age gap is the biggest factor. She’d be incredibly disappointed in Brad if he went down that road.” Whoa! Sounds like gorgeous actress-turned-director really isn’t digging the recent gossip!

As we previously reported, it was Ella who first caught Brad’s eye. She soon landed a role on an upcoming Starz show Sweetbitter and possibly a new relationship! “He’s so enchanted,” an insider told In Touch. “Brad had Ella in mind from the get-go. He went out of his way to cast her,” the source added. “Ella is incredibly flattered by all the attention she’s getting from Brad. She’s told friends he’s always been her No. 1 celebrity crush.” OMG! It certainly sounds like there’s a spark between these two!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Does Angie have a right to be upset or no? Tell us your thoughts below.