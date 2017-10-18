Is Younes Bendjima Teasing A Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy? See His Cryptic Message

Could there be FOUR Kardashian-Jenner women with babies on the way? Kourtney K’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima is teasing that he’s got some good news that has to keep to himself. Is it a pregnancy with his lady?

Since there seems to be something in the water in Calabasas these days to make so many Kardashian-Jenner women reportedly expecting babies, could Kourtney Kardashian have caught pregnancy fever too? The 38-year-old has always said she wanted a fourth child and since she and ex Scott Disick, 34, are never ever getting back together, her hunky boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24 is perfect baby-making material. While Kourt hasn’t said anything about a little one on the way, the gorgeous model posted a curious question on his Instagram stories on Oct. 17 that has people wondering.

He wrote, “Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself” while asking fans in a poll, “Do you feel me?” with the options “Hell yeah,” or “No I don’t.” Oh man, what a TEASE! We can’t imagine how gorgeous a child between Kourtney and Younes would be. Her three children with Scott are all cuties, but the Algerian hunk is next level stunning.

Several reports popped up in InTouch Weekly and Life & Style magazines on Oct. 11, claiming that Kourtney is already expecting. “She’s only told family and her best friends,” one insider told InTouch. “She wants at least six [kids] and is ready for No. 4.” If that was the case, it would be Kar-Jenner baby overload as Kylie Jenner, 20 and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are both allegedly four months pregnant and Kim Kardashian, 36, has confirmed she is expecting via surrogate. However, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY that the eldest Kardashian sister isn’t with child….yet. “Kourtney is not ready to have a baby with Younes. While she would be pleasantly surprised if she were to have his baby, it’s just too soon. They are still learning about each other.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney will end up having a fourth child with Younes?