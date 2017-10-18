Sgt. La David Johnson: 5 Things To Know About Hero Soldier Killed By ISIS In Niger

Sgt. La David Johnson was just 25 when he was killed by ISIS militants in Niger — and then allegedly insulted by Trump, who said ‘he knew what he signed up for.’ Learn more about this brave man who died serving his country.

1. He was killed in an ISIS ambush in Niger

Army Sergeant La David Johnson, 25, was tragically killed in Niger, along with three other US soldiers, when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by suspected ISIS militants on October 4. The Green Beret was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The details of the mission and its ambush, which also killed four Niger military members, remain unclear two weeks later. The soldiers were sadly forced to leave Johnson’s body behind as they continued to fight for their lives, according to US Africa Command; it was recovered two days later, along with the other slain soldiers, after an extensive search.

2. He was in Niger to combat Boko Haram

Johnson was in Niger with his squadron to provide training and security assistance to the Nigeriens Armed Forces. The region is currently overwhelmed and overtaken by Boko Haram, the vicious terrorist group that kidnapped 257 girls from a boarding school and forced them into marriage. It’s unclear how the ISIS militants came into the mix. Johnson was part of a patrol of American and Niger forces meeting with local tribal leaders in the moments before he, and his fellow soldiers, were killed.

3. Trump allegedly told Johnson’s widow that ‘he knew what he signed up for’

President Donald Trump, 71, is under scrutiny for allegedly telling Johnson’s wife, Myeshia Johnson, that her late husband “knew what he signed up for” when joining the army. The glib comment to the grieving widow came during a five-minute phone call to console her over Johnson’s death, and to thank him for his service. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) was present during the phone call and allegedly heard the president say it all. “They (Johnson’s family) were astonished,” Wilson said. “It was almost like saying, ‘You signed up to do this, and if you didn’t want to die, shouldn’t have signed up.’”

“To me that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn’t say that to a grieving widow,” she said. “And everyone knows when you go to war, you could possibly not come back alive. But you don’t remind a grieving widow of that. That’s so insensitive.”

4. He’s the father of two, soon to be three, children

Not only does Johnson leave behind his beautiful wife, but two small children: a six-year-old daughter and her two-year-old sibling. His widow is also pregnant with their third child. A devastating photo was taken as Johnson’s flag-draped casket arrived on American soil for burial. Myeshia Johnson collapses on the casket, sobbing and pressing her head to the flag, as their young daughter stands by her side.

5. He was also a mentor to young children

Not only was Johnson an exemplary service member, but he participated in Congresswoman Wilson’s mentorship program, as well. He was one of the wonderful men who participated in her 5000 Role Models Project, a mentoring and high-school dropout prevention program in Miami-Dade County that served to uplift minority children. It went hand-in-hand with former President Obama‘s “My Brother’s Keeper” program.

HollywoodLifers, did you learn something new about Sgt. La David Johnson today? Let us know.