Dr. Larry Nassar: 5 Facts About Olympic Doctor McKayla Maroney Claims Molested Her

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, when she bravely revealed she was allegedly 'molested' by her team doctor, Dr. Larry Nassar, at the age of 15.

Earlier this morning, on Oct. 18, Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, 21, took to Twitter to bravely reveal she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her team doctor, Dr. Larry Nassar. In her message, she wrote, “I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team. Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.’ It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport.”

“It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was ‘treated.’ It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal, and it happened before I won my Silver. For me, the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo. He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought was going to die that night,” she further explained. McKayla made posted this heartbreaking message as part of the #MeToo campaign, which has encouraged people to come forward with their stories of sexual assault and harassment, following the reveal of uber movie producer Harvey Wienstein‘s alleged transgressions.

now that she's revealed her story, fans have been wanting to know more about Dr. Larry Nassar. So we took it upon ourselves to provide you with facts about him — see them below!

1. Dr. Larry Nassar may be going to jail soon. He plead guilty to receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and destruction and concealment of records in July 2017, according to MLive.com. “His sentencing date is Nov. 2017. In addition, the former Michigan State University sports doctor also faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct for alleged assaults that took place at the MSU sports clinic, his hold, and at a gymnastics club. As of July 2017, more than 100 former patients, all adolescents and college-age women, have filed lawsuits claiming they were allegedly abused by Dr. Nassar.”

2. He allegedly recorded his abuse on a Go Pro. In December 2016, the FBI reportedly found evidence against Dr. Larry Nassar, which included footage that allegedly shows him abusing girls, according to NBC News.

3. He’s based in Michigan. He was once a doctor at Michigan State University. And he started working with gymnasts as a student athletic trainer at North Farmington High School in suburban Detroit.

4. He was a doctor for USA Gymnastics for almost 20 years before his arrest in late 2016.

5. Teens weren’t his only victims. According to court records, Dr. Larry Nassar began sexually abusing the six–year–old daughter of a family friend in 1998. She later told police he penetrated her vagina with his fingers “every other week for five years”, according to Lansing State Journal.

