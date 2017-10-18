IBS: 5 things To Know About Disorder Mychael Knight Suffered From Before His Death

Mychael Knight was just 39-years-old when he was reportedly hospitalized for ‘intestinal issues,’ and later died. Before his death, he suffered from IBS for 5 years. Here’s everything to know about the disorder.

While Mychael Knight‘s death remains a mystery — as autopsy results are pending — reports claim his difficult battle with IBS [Irritable Bowel Syndrome] may have played a factor. The former Project Runway finalist [season 3; 2006] died on Tuesday, Oct .17, in a Georgia hospital, according to TMZ. He was only 39-years-old. As countless fans and celebrities remember the fashion designer — including Andy Cohen, 49, Tyson Beckford, 46, and more — here’s everything to know about IBS.

1. What is IBS? — Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common intestinal disorder, which results in abdominal pain and potentially the disruption of life activities. IBS can be anywhere from mild to severe, depending on the severity of the person. Symptoms usually begin before age 35, according to WebMD. It is uncommon for people over the age of 50 to get IBS for the first time.

2. What are the signs and symptoms? — Cramping, abdominal pain, gas, bloating, mucus in the stool, constipation and/or diarrhea are all signs/symptoms of IBS.

3. What causes IBS? — There are little to no known causes of IBS; causes are unspecified. However, some factors that may be related to the cause of IBS are genetics, prior intestinal infections, and chronic stressful life events or traumatic experiences [via AboutIBS.org]. Anyone can get IBS, however, it’s twice as common in women as in men. IBS is most likely to affect people with family history of the disorder, according to WebMD. Other factors may include, muscle contractions in the intestines, nervous system, inflammation in the intestines, and bacteria.

4. How is IBS treated? — Most people with IBS are able to control the disorder and their symptoms by making lifestyle changes, such as diet, exercise and stress. However, more-severe cases, which tend to be more rare, can be treated with medication [prescribed by a doctor] and counseling [via Mayo Clinic].

5. Is there are cure for IBS? — There is no set cure for IBS, however by managing the disorder and its symptoms, it is possible to dormant IBS.

The information in this article was referenced from the Mayo Clinic, WebMD and AboutIBS.org.

