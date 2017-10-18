Manchester United Vs. Benfica Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Game Online

Manchester United has won both of their Champions League group qualifiers and are looking to make it three straight with a win against Lisbon’s Benfica. We’ve got your way to watch the game via live stream on Oct. 18 at 2:45pm EST.

Manchester United hits the road and heads to Lisbon for their third game of group qualifiers in Champions League play. They’ve already crushed Basel 3-0 at home then slaughtered CSKA Moscow in Russia 4-1. The next victim up for the Red Devils is Benfica, who have been struggling massively through their Champions League games. They’re 0-2 against the two teams that Man U already destroyed, so things are looking good for manager Jose Mourinho as he heads back to his home country full of confidence in his team. Scroll down for live stream details.

The Red Devils just need four more points to guarantee themselves a place in the Champions League knockout stages and could seal the deal at Estádio da Luz. Unfortunately they will still be without midfielders Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick due to injuries and Eric Bally is reportedly battling a groin problem. Good news for the team comes in left back Luke Shaw traveling with the squad to Lisbon, as his damaged foot ligament may have healed enough to get him a start against Benfica. Fellow defender Marcos Rojo also made the flight despite still recovering from a lagging knee ligament injury that has yet to see him start in any of Man U's 2017/18 efforts.

The Red Devils have dominated in previous clashes against the Eagles, winning six out of their last nine meetings with two draws and one loss. Benfica sits in third place in Portugal’s Liga Nos, losing just one of their opening eight games. When it comes to playing European squads though, their dismal record in Champions League group play shows that they’re just not up to par with the dominant superstar squads.

Sports fans can watch this game via Fox Sports official coverage (after entering in their television provider info.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MANCHESTER UNITED VS. BENFICA LIVE STREAM

