Chelsea Vs. Roma Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match Online

The current reigning Premier League champions Chelsea clash against Roma in a thrilling Champions League match. The game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so tune in and watch every thrilling second.

It’s a fine day for a soccer match. Associazione Sportiva Roma (aka Roma) will leave the scenic town of Rome for a quick trip to the U.K., as I Giallorossi takes on the Premier League champions, Chelsea. Though there’s plenty of action let in the group stage, but this winner of this match could very well be the one who takes Group C. Of course, if Roma fails to hand Chelsea a loss here, there’s always the rematch. Chelsea plays in Rome on Oct. 31 – just in time for Halloween!

Speaking of Halloween, Chelsea got a massive fright that was far more trick than treat. N’Golo Kanté suffered a hamstring injury while playing for France during the last round of World Cup qualifiers, sidelining the 26-year-old star. It’s expected that he’ll be out for the next month, possibly missing seven games in total. “We are going to do a scan next week to check his situation, if he’s improving,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said, per The Guardian. “But this is a big loss for us because you know very well the importance of Kanté in our team and we don’t have another player with the same characteristics.

However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Blues. Alvaro Morata is in contention for the game, according to Metro. The 24-year-old Spanish striker suffered a hamstring problem in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Sept. 30, and everyone through he would have been out for six weeks. Seems he’s a fast healer. “As you know very well we have three injured players. Morata, I hope to have him back very soon, I hope for the next game against Roma,” Antonio said. That’s good for Chelsea. They’re in a group with Roma and Atletico Madrid (and Quarabag, but Azerbaijan’s top team hasn’t won a Champions League yet.) The Blues could use all the help they can get.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?