Barcelona Vs. Olympiacos Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match

After a pair of huge wins, Barcelona is sitting pretty in the Champions League. Lionel Messi and crew take on Greek’s Olympiacos F.C. in another thrilling match. Kickoff is at 2:45 PM ET so fans better tune in.

Barcelona goes into this game with Olympiacos F.C. at the top of Group D of the Champions League. The Blaugrana remains undefeated, having pulled off a pair of impressive victories over Paris Saint-Germain and Sporting CP. Now, they take on a team who’s still looking for their first win in the group stage. That’s going to be hard when they play Barca on their home pitch. The Greek team heads to Camp Nou for this soccer showdown and the action is going to be wild. No one should miss this game!

Barcelona has won nine of their last 12 fixtures against Greek opponents, losing only two, per the UEFA’s official site. They’ve won all six home games, racking up an impressive 26 goals (that’s more than 4 goals per game) while only conceding two. As for the Thrylos, they have never won while on Spanish soil. Their record in the country is zero wins, two Draws and 12 losses. The numbers aren’t looking good for Olympiacos, but they wouldn’t be the first team to pull an surprising upset over Barcelona.

Could Barcelona go into this match without Lionel Messi? The 30-year-old pulled off a spectacular run during the last round of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers, and it’s customary to rest players after their international commitments. However, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde said he had no plans to put Messi on the bench. “Messi had his pre-season which was normal – sometimes the players come off World Cups and other tournaments,” he said in a press conference, per beIN Sports. “I think he is strong at the moment and we through it was important for him to help us early on this season. “We will look at it as the season goes on, but for now it is good idea for us that he keeps playing.” It seems that until Messi says “No mas,” he’ll stay in the game.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?