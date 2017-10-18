Utah 18-Year-Old Charged With Murder For Helping Beautiful Blonde, 16, Hang Herself

Absolutely shocking. Tyerell Pryzybycien, a Utah man, allegedly helped a 16-year-old girl named Jchandra Brown take her own life. And more disturbing still, he also allegedly documented it. Now he’s standing trial.

An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and desecration of human remains for helping his friend, 16-year-old Jchandra Brown hang herself. The defendant, Tyerell Pryzybycien is accused of not just buying the rope for Jchandra, but also taking her to the location where she died. And if all that isn’t shocking beyond belief, Tyerell allegedly filmed his friend’s death, which took around 10 minutes. According to the Daily Mail, he texted a friend prior to Jchandra’s death stating that helping her commit suicide was, “like getting away with murder.” Truly appalling.

Judge Brady, who presided over the case, determined that Tyerell played a pivotal role in Jchandra’s suicide. He concluded that she would not have taken her life had her friend not bought her the rope and driven her to a remote canyon location where the suicide occurred. Crucial steps she might not have taken herself. During the trial, the defendant’s attorney contended that Tyerell asked Jchandra several times if she really want to end her life. However, the judge deemed it “reasonable to infer” that Tyerell was intent to cause his friend harm. Head here to take a look back at the celebrities we’ve lost in 2017.

Tyerell has not been convicted. A jury will determine if he was the cause of Jchandra’s death. He is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 24, where he is expected to plead not guilty. If the jury chooses to convict him, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

