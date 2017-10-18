Travis Scott Showered Kylie Jenner With Sweet Kisses During Double Date With Kendall & Blake

Double trouble! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently went on a date with her sis Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame Blake Griffin! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on their outing!

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for this night! Our insiders tell us Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 21, recently went on a double date to Universal Studios to take in the Halloween festivities with their respective guys, Travis Scott, 25, and Glake Briffin, 28, and it was all kinds of adorable! “They looked like an all-american pair of couples walking through the park, holding hands, and with their arms around each other,” an eyewitness at the park shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis and Kylie looked happy, in love and totally cuddling. Travis was all over Kylie with lots of kissing, sweetly pulling her tight, grabbing her butt and gazing into her eyes. It was obvious he couldn’t get enough of her.” Aww!

Our insider went on to add that Kylie got spooked by the park’s scares but Travis made sure she felt safe afterward. “At one point Kylie was practically crying she got so scared and Travis calmed her down like a gentlemen. Anyone watching could tell they had a strong connection and he really cares for her. Kendall looked equally happy to be with Blake and she was holding onto him tightly as they walked through the haunted mazes at the park. The girls screamed and grabbed onto their guys and they all laughed together, it was all really sweet and romantic.” Too cute! Head here for loads more pics of Kylie and Travis.

Speaking of getting in the holiday spirit, we’re hearing that Kylie and her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, are planning to unveil their baby bumps on their family Christmas card! “The Kardashian Christmas card is something that is very important for Kris Jenner,” another insider shared. “Kris wants to take everyone’s excitement and use this year’s card to be the reveal of all the pregnancies in the family.” OMG! This NEEDS to happen!

