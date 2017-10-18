‘This Is Us’: Chrissy Metz Loves Everything About Kate’s ‘Unconventional’ Pregnancy

So, how does Chrissy Metz feel about Kate’s surprising pregnancy reveal on ‘This Is Us’? In a new interview she reveals she’s ecstatic about it, and how it’s going to affect Kate going forward.

Chrissy Metz, 37, is killing it on the second season of This Is Us, where it was just revealed that her character, Kate Pearson, is pregnant with her first child. The reveal came at the very end of the October 17 episode, when Kate visits her doctor to find out that she is six weeks pregnant — and that she’s known for a few weeks. This explained what Toby called her sudden obsession with eating organic and working out, but not so much why she’s keeping the baby a secret. Chrissy spoke with EW after the exciting reveal to explain what’s going on in Kate’s mind, how exciting this change is, and what’s in store for Kate as the second season continues.

“I love the fact that obviously she’s having relations out of wedlock. Everything is really unconventional, and I love that they’re talking about plus-size pregnancy,” Chrissy told the outlet. “I love that it’s not like, ‘Oh, here’s a plus-size girl just sitting in the corner, wishing her life would start.’ She’s actually living her life, and all of these really exciting things are happening, and it’s really nice. Because I don’t think it’s been portrayed — well, really anywhere. Especially network television. So I’m excited about it.” It’s definitely a very exciting time for Kate, who was clearly thrilled when the doctor confirmed that her baby was “still there”. The preview for the upcoming October 24 episode also showed the moment she tells Toby, which is definitely going to be a tearjerker.

Keeping the baby a secret, for now, and eventually telling Toby when the time is right all comes back to Kate’s original hesitation about getting to close to him, Chrissy explained. “It’s very fast. They just moved in together. She proposed to him in a hospital bed because she just knew and she didn’t want to let him go. And then cut to several months later, there’s a bun in the oven,” the actress said. “Then there’s concern of having a potential high-risk pregnancy. I think part of her has not necessarily hardened her heart, but been afraid of what could happen, and that’s part of the reason that she did slow things down, because when you get married, and then there’s this expectation of having children, and of course she wants to have children. It definitely wasn’t planned, but I think they ultimately both were okay and would be excited about what could happen, which is having a baby.” And having a baby they are!

