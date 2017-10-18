‘The Voice’ Names 4th Coach For Season 14: Will Blake & Gwen Be Reuniting On TV?

We finally know who is filling the coveted fourth chair on ‘The Voice’ for it’s fourteenth season! But did the seat go to Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani? Come find out!

The Voice has confirmed that Alicia Keys, 36, will return to the singing competition show for it’s 14th season in 2018. While that’s very exciting news, it means that we won’t get to see Blake Shelton, 41, back together with Gwen Stefani, 48, on the small screen. This also means that season 13’s coaches, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, also won’t be returning. “We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win,” said Paul Telegdy, the president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!”

Gwen has previously appeared on three seasons of The Voice, including 7, 9, and 12. Even though it’s a huge bummer she won’t be back for 14, it’s not uncommon for The Voice to vary up who is coaching which season. This is how both Miley and Jennifer were brought into the mix, as well as Gwen herself. It’s entirely possible that Gwen could be returning for the 15th season, if there is one, which would obviously be a huge delight for her fans everywhere. Oh, and Blake! Thankfully Blake won’t be entirely alone for season 14 — he has his favorite human in the world, Adam Levine, by his side once again. Let the bromance bantering continue!

