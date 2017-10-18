Sophie Turner ‘Angry’ About The Debate Over Sansa’s Rape: It ‘Happens Every Day’

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sex scandal, Sophie Turner admits that she was pissed about the ‘GoT’ controversy over Sansa’s brutal rape. Why? Because sexual assault happens constantly and shouldn’t be a secret.

Sansa Stark’s brutal rape at the hands of Ramsay Bolton in season 5 of Game of Thrones sparked massive controversy about the depiction of sexual violence, and Sophie Turner, 21, defended the scene once again in Marie Claire’s November “Power” issue. “I was happy people were talking about it,” she said. “But I was angry they put all their effort into [debating] a television sexual assault when it happens around the world every day, and you barely hear of it.”

Sophie has always felt that sexual assault should not be shied away from, especially on TV. “This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?” she told The Times in July 2017. Sophie’s words carry more weight than ever as the Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexual assault and harassment scandal continues to shock Hollywood to its core. Multiple celebrities, including Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey, 44, have come forward with their stories about how Harvey allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted them.

Sophie, who recently got engaged to Joe Jonas, 28, also tweeted her outrage about actress Rose McGowan, 44, being silenced on Twitter after she criticized Harvey and Ben Affleck, 45. “@rosemcgowan should NOT have been silenced. Isn’t this what we are actively trying NOT to do? Let’s not silence the victims of abuse,” she tweeted. In the midst of Harvey’s downfall, more and more women continue to share their devastating stories. The viral social media campaign #MeToo has also inspired women to not stay silent about the abuse they’ve suffered.

HollywoodLifers, what are your feelings about Sansa’s rape scene on Game of Thrones? Let us know.